PORTLAND, Maine — Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his 22-month Russia probe on Friday, in the middle of a week-long recess by members of Congress. On the trip back to Washington D.C., Maine's delegates are beginning to unpack the four-page summary of the report by Attorney General William Barr.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) held a news conference Monday morning before boarding a flight to the nation's capital. Pingree says Democrats will demand the opportunity to see the full Special Counsel report.

“Basically, I feel really disappointed, angry for the American people that we’ve been given this extremely short summary," said Pingree. “The president’s hand-picked appointee who decided to summarize it into a very succinct letter over the weekend and say that’s actually all you need to know.”

Rep. Pingree says all four members of Maine's delegation asked for the release of the document.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. She released a statement Monday about the prompt, and quick conclusion of AG Barr's summary.

"It is good news for America, regardless of anyone’s political inclinations, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find that the Trump Campaign had conspired or coordinated with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 election," said Collins. "It is imperative that the report be released in as complete a form as possible so that the public can fully understand the rationale for the exoneration on the allegations involving coordination or conspiracy with the Russians as well as the inability of Mr. Mueller to reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice.”

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) commented on the 'serious, careful and thorough investigation' by Special Counsel Mueller, which according to King, is all the more reason to release as much of the report without jeopardizing ongoing investigations.

“AG Barr’s topline summary of the Mueller report leaves me with several lingering questions, none more important than his thought process and reasoning surrounding the Special Counsel’s office decision to not make a ‘traditional prosecutorial judgment’ on the issue of obstruction of justice," said King in an email statement. "I commit to pursuing the maximum transparency feasible with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and allow the American people to see all the facts developed in the course of the investigation.”

Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) remained silent immediately following the submission of the Mueller report to the Justice Department. Golden did issue a statement on Twitter, following AG Barr's summary Sunday.

"Moving forward, it will be the responsibility of all elected leaders to take the time to read, study, listen and consider what we can learn from this report and how best to use its information in the interest of the American people," said Golden. "We must keep open minds and be respectful of the continuing investigations -- some of which stem from the Special Counsel's work -- without jumping to any conclusions."