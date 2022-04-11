Winslow voters reject measure to ban fireworks

The referendum question addressed complaints by some locals about people using fireworks in odd places at random times, disturbing neighbors, pets, and others.

WINSLOW, Maine — Winslow residents have voted to reject an effort to ban the use of fireworks in the town.

According to the town's website, approximately 2,400 people voted against the ban while about 1,400 people voted in favor of it.

Town Councilor Peter Drapeau said he received a number of complaints about residents using fireworks at random times and in odd places, disturbing neighbors, pets, Veterans, senior citizens, and others. He said he decided to leave the decision in the hands of voters as a referendum question on the town's November 2022 ballot.

"We thought it would be better served to let the public make the decision whether or not to ban the use of consumer fireworks in the town of Winslow," Drapeau said.

He said this issue has been building up for a period of time.

"I've had a bunch of constituents reach out to me ... Number one, being farmers; number two, the elderly; number three, the Veterans, and number four — probably the loudest group — are the pet owners," Drapeau said.

Vern Carlow, the manager of Pyro City on China Road, told NEWS CENTER Maine on November 4 a potential ban could drastically affect business.