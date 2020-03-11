The town of Charleston was pegged as the 'Trumpiest' town in Maine after the 2016 election and residents there say they hope to see it happen again.

CHARLESTON, Maine — After the 2016 election, the town of Charleston was pegged as the 'Trumpiest town in Maine with 74 percent of its population voting for Donald Trump.

So, four years later, do they still feel the same? The short answer is yes.

While we won't officially know where the town lands on the map, residents and town workers say it's pretty clear who the majority of their community will be casting their ballot for.

"People will say 'We're going to keep America great' or they come in with Trump masks," Charleston's Deputy Town Manager, Bethany Mageau said.

"We have very many who would vote for Biden as well, but I think we may very well end up as the 'Trumpiest' town again." Charleston's Town Clerk, Barbara Crider said.

Crider says the town has a little more than 900 registered voters in the town. They received 275 ballots by mail and had already received more than 350 ballots by late afternoon Tuesday.

"It's been a great turnout," Crider said.

For some residents, it's President Trump's policies, not politics that have continued to impress them. They admitted Trump hasn't always been elegant with his words over the past four years, but they do feel he has kept his promises, especially to business owners.

Barry Higgins owns Maple Lane Farms in the area. He said he and other business owners he's spoken to fear about their place at the table with a different administration in charge.

"I'm really afraid of our way of life, our freedom that we've had for more than 200 years, and they're trying to turn it into a socialistic society. It'ss not acceptable as far as I'm concerned," Higgins said. "We'll see what happens."

Another family said they cast their votes for Trump because they truly believe he's paving the way for a better future for their kids.