MAINE, USA — President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Maine since taking office in January of 2017. President Trump is here to recognize Mainers helping to battle the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump will highlight the production of the "flock swab" a critical tool in COVID-19 testing.
Here is President Trump's schedule, according to Factba.se:
- 12:20 PM - Departs Washington for Bangor International Airport
- 1:50 PM - Arrives at Bangor International Airport
- 2:00 PM - President Trump participates in a roundtable supporting commercial fisherman. President Trump is expected to sign a Proclamation detailing the administration's support of the industry.
- 2:45 PM - President Trump leaves Bangor for Guilford on Marine One
- 3:10 PM - The President arrives at Piscataquis Community High School
- 3:20 PM - President Trump leaves PCHS for the Puritan Medical Products facility
- 3:25 PM - The President arrives at Puritan
- 3:30 PM - President Trump tours Puritan's facility
- 4:00 PM - The President delivers remarks
- 4:45 PM - President Trump departs for PCHS
- 4:55 PM - President Trump leaves for Bangor International Airport on Marine One
- 5:20 PM - The President arrives at BIA
- 5:30 PM - President Trump departs BIA on Air Force One for Washington, D.C.
