MAINE, USA — President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Maine since taking office in January of 2017. President Trump is here to recognize Mainers helping to battle the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump will highlight the production of the "flock swab" a critical tool in COVID-19 testing.

Here is President Trump's schedule, according to Factba.se:

12:20 PM - Departs Washington for Bangor International Airport

1:50 PM - Arrives at Bangor International Airport

2:00 PM - President Trump participates in a roundtable supporting commercial fisherman. President Trump is expected to sign a Proclamation detailing the administration's support of the industry.

2:45 PM - President Trump leaves Bangor for Guilford on Marine One

3:10 PM - The President arrives at Piscataquis Community High School

3:20 PM - President Trump leaves PCHS for the Puritan Medical Products facility

3:25 PM - The President arrives at Puritan

3:30 PM - President Trump tours Puritan's facility

4:00 PM - The President delivers remarks

4:45 PM - President Trump departs for PCHS

4:55 PM - President Trump leaves for Bangor International Airport on Marine One

5:20 PM - The President arrives at BIA

5:30 PM - President Trump departs BIA on Air Force One for Washington, D.C.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a real-time blog that will have all the coverage of President Trump's trip to Maine

RELATED: President Trump's visit to Guilford may be the biggest day in the small town's history

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden responds to Trump's visit to Maine

RELATED: President Trump heads to rural Maine despite concerns of unrest

RELATED: A look back at Maine's history with presidential visits

RELATED: Mills: 'I again ask the President to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive language'