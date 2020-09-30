What Maine politicians are saying about the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off in the first of three presidential debates on Tuesday. Here's what Maine politicians have to say about the debate

MAINE, USA — Voters across the U.S. are tuning in to hear where presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand on critical issues Tuesday for the first of three debates this election.

Potential key topics of discussion include the Supreme Court vacancy, racial injustice, health care, and taxes.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Maine voters Tuesday to find out how they were feeling ahead of the debate. Of those asked, all said the debate wouldn't change how they will vote on November 3, but many said they will still watch to be more informed.

But how are Maine politicians feeling about the debate?

Here's what they have to say.

Biden for President Maine Senior Advisor Spencer Thibodeau



“For four years, President Trump has broken promises to Mainers, divided our communities, and prioritized himself and his wealthy friends over American families. Tonight will be no different. While President Trump fails to deliver any plan for struggling communities across the country, Joe Biden will lay out his clear vision for the future, including his plan to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control, protect Mainers’ access to health care, and rebuild our economy better than before. In less than a week, voters across Maine will start casting their ballots for Joe Biden - a leader who has proven he will fight for Maine workers and families as president.”

Republican Second Congressional District candidate Dale Crafts

"Tonight, the voters will clearly see the difference between Joe Biden, Jared Golden and the liberal agenda and President Donald Trump and his commitment to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American Dream. My opponent, who voted to impeach Donald Trump and has been endorsed by Joe Biden, is ready to raise your taxes, restrict your Second Amendment rights, and pursue a government-run healthcare system, leading to the closure of 19 rural Maine hospitals. I am ready to serve alongside Donald Trump to lower your taxes, support our law enforcement, increase access to affordable, quality healthcare, protect your Second Amendment rights, and Make America Great Again. The choice couldn't be clearer.”

Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Lisa Roberts

“When Donald Trump takes the debate stage tonight, more than 200,000 Americans will still be dead from COVID-19 because he downplayed the virus and failed to create a robust national response, even though he knew how deadly it was from the beginning. Adding insult to injury, tens of millions of Americans -- including nearly 100,000 Mainers -- will be at risk of losing their health care while the pandemic still rages thanks to Trump’s repeated attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. No amount of lying or debate stage bluster can change that.



Tonight, we’ll also get to hear Joe Biden speak directly to Mainers who can’t afford another four years of Trump’s failed leadership. We’ll hear more about Joe’s vision for Maine and his plan to end this pandemic, build our country back better than before, and ensure working families and small businesses have a fair shot. That’s the vision we need in the White House, and that’s why Maine will elect Joe Biden 35 days from today.”

Republican National Committee spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris

"While President Trump continues to put America First and deliver on his promises to the American people, it is finally time for Joe Biden to defend his radical policies and years of failure. During tonight's debate, the choice could not be clearer that President Trump is the only one on stage fit to lead this country for the next four years."

Maine GOP Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas

“Joe Biden is going to have a hard time tonight explaining his job-killing agenda that has always left Mainers behind. President Trump continues to deliver results for Maine and Mainers are excited to deliver for him in November."

