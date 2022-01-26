x
Maine Politics

Veto stands in proposal to let Maine farm workers unionize

Republicans were united in opposition.

MAINE, USA — Maine lawmakers have upheld the governor’s veto of a bill that would’ve allowed farmworkers to unionize. 

The bill passed narrowly last year, and the vote was even closer at 66-67 on Wednesday in the House, failing to muster a two-thirds majority to override the veto. 

Republicans were united in opposition. The Senate also confirmed the state’s new public advocate, William Harwood. 

Harwood is a utilities lawyer who served as a senior advisor in Gov. Janet Mills’ energy office.

