Two-term Acton legislator, retired teacher, dies at 66

ACTON, Maine — Republican Rep. Theodore J. Kryzak Jr., 66, died Saturday in Acton.

John C. Bott, spokesman for the Maine House Republicans, confirmed Kryzak's death after an illness.

Kryzak served two terms representing Acton, Lebanon, and Shapleigh following a career as a teacher and a farmer.

In a statement Monday, Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said Kryzak "stood up for his neighbors in Augusta," loved representing his constituents, and was very proud of being from Acton.

"I admired his local efforts to distribute food so that no child or senior went hungry," Fecteau said, in part.

House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, said Kryzak was "a great man" and "a joy to work with."

Dillingham said Kryzak served on many local organizations and was a member of the select board.

Gov. Janet Mills said Kryzak "deeply cared for his neighbors" and represented them "with goodwill and unwavering dedication in the Legislature."