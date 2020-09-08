President Trump campaign opens new offices in Bangor and Presque Isle

Dale Crafts spoke to supporters about the importance of coming together, fighting for their freedoms, and why president Trump needs four more years in Washington.

BANGOR, Maine — Two new field offices for republican campaigns opened this weekend.

One in Bangor and the other in Presque-Isle.

Today in Bangor, Trump supporters had a meet-and-greet with the Trump Campaign's Senior Advisor John Pence and the Republican nominee for Maine’s Second Congressional District Dale Crafts.



They both spoke to supporters about the importance of coming together, fighting for their freedoms, and why they think president trump needs four more years in the oval office.

"I just am so motivated to win this, I can tell you..things are going really well. this is one of the top five seats in the Country that Republicans are looking at that they believe that we can flip,” says Congressional Candidate Dale Crafts.

"Just this past week we are averaging 16,000 doors a week, at this time in 2016 this was at 11,000. This is a growing Republican party, that's more energized than ever before to re-elect President Donald Trump,” says John Pence, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor.

Crafts added Mainers are motivated to vote this year and he expects a great turn out for this November's election.

"Freedom is why we are all going to come together and bring every relative, call everybody, motivate people, cause it's all about motivation. I've been all around the second district, and I'll tell you what... the enthusiasm for Trump and to get him for more years as the President is incredible!" says Crafts.

"And it just is a testament to the President's commitment to go into every corner in every community of this country to make the case as to why this republican party, candidates like Dale Crafts, Senator Collins, deserve the vote of confidence of Mainers,” says Pence.