SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine's Republican Senator Susan Collins visited MaineHealth's mass vaccination clinic at Scarborough Downs Friday morning.

The former racetrack's grandstand was transformed into a vaccination site back in February. MaineHealth staffers said the site hit the 50,000 mark for vaccines in arms since first opening Thursday night.

Senator Collins said it was incredible to see all the work the staff and volunteers had accomplished in the last few weeks, calling it 'what Maine is all about'.

HAPPENING NOW: @SenatorCollins is touring the Maine Health mass vaccination site at Scarborough Downs. pic.twitter.com/wjTjeQBG9y — Samantha York (@samanthayorkME) March 19, 2021

While vaccinations are a top priority right now, Collins said she is also focusing on getting schools re-opened, safely.

"I think it's absolutely critical and I've been pressing the CDC in Washington to update its guidance, which they have just done today, I am pleased to say," Collins said. "Because I am hearing increasingly from parents, from educators, and from medical personnel that students who are not in school are not only losing out academically but starting to have social and emotional problems."

Collins also spoke about the recent rise in violence against those people of Asian-descent across the country as well as the future of PPP loans.