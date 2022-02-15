Statue of segregationist justice removed from Maine court grounds

Kennebec County administrator Scott Ferguson says neither the statue’s private owner nor anybody else told the county that the monument was slated to be moved.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A statue of a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who supported segregation laws has been removed outside the Kennebec County Courthouse.

The Kennebec Journal reports the statue of Melville Fuller usually was removed from its granite base in Augusta on Sunday.

Kennebec County administrator Scott Ferguson says neither the statue’s private owner nor anybody else told the county that the monument was slated to be moved.

Robert Fuller Jr., a relative of the chief justice, owns the statue.