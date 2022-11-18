Maine State Legislature focused on bipartisanship for upcoming session

Democrats will control power in the House and Senate. Legislators will convene on Dec. 7 for swearing in.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislatures will convene in Augusta in just three weeks for the start of the 131st Legislative Session in Maine. Both Republicans and Democrats have established party leadership for the upcoming session.

"I want the people of Maine to know that they're in good hands. That they voted the right way, that Democrats intend to lead, and we intend to use all of our tools including working with our friends across the aisle," Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, said.

On Thursday, House Democrats unanimously nominated Talbot Ross to serve as Speaker of the House. She's poised to become the first Black woman in Maine to serve in that role.

Talbot Ross and other party leaders have all told NEWS CENTER Maine that they're emphasizing bipartisanship ahead of the upcoming session. Parties have not formally discussed official priorities for the upcoming session.

"The best House for the people of the State of Maine is one that's united," Talbot Ross said. "And I intend to do all that I can to make sure that's a reality."

In addition to nominating Speaker of the House, Democrats also elected Rep. Maureen Terry, D-Gorham, to be the House Majority leader and Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston to serve as Assistant Majority Leader on Thursday.

Republicans have also elected party leadership. In the House, Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, will serve as House Republican Leader, and Rep. Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, will serve as Assistant House Republican Leader.

"Republicans really want to be involved in the budget process. Were excited to work on the budget with the Governor and the Democrats, so that's something we do want to participate in, we want to a place there at the table," Faulkingham said.

Faulkingham said he's optimistic that parties can come together. Republicans in the House and Senate said a major priority will be finding an identity that connects with more voters across the state.

"We're going to be different. We're going to brand ourselves. We're a party of family values and workers, and we're going to come out and we're going to represent you," Faulkingham said.

Republican Senator Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, is in agreement. Stewart said they're encouraged by Republican support in rural areas and Aroostook County, but wants their message to resonant with voters in all corners of Maine.

"I think there are some key takeaways there. Particularly in rural parts of the state, that Republicans are focusing on issues that are important to those folks, and now we just need to craft a vision and message that works for the rest of the state as well," Stewart said.

Stewart also added that he hopes there's a close look at supporting Mainers navigating inflation and soaring energy costs during the upcoming session.

Lisa Keim, R-Oxford, will serve as Assistant Senate Republican Leader.

Maine Senate Democrats unanimously voted to re-elect Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, last week. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, was elected to serve as Senate Majority Leader, and Matthea Daughtry, D-Brunswick, was elected to serve as Assistant Senate Majority Leader.

Jackson said that he's also focused on addressing inflation, and laid out other topics he hopes have a large role in the upcoming session.

"It's health care, and property tax relief. Good paying jobs, not just for the businesses owners but the workers. Trying to bring prosperity to everyone in this state and not just a select few," Jackson said.

Members of the 131st Legislature will convene on Dec. 7 for swearing in.