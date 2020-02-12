Shenna Bellows likely Maine's new secretary of state

Maine’s secretary of state is one of only three in the country elected by the Legislature.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The stage is set for the new Maine Legislature to elect a new secretary of state—but the outcome already seems clear.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the Legislature nominated Sen. Shenna Bellows of Manchester to be their candidate to replace Matt Dunlap as Secretary of State. Dunlap has held the position for the last eight years, but has to leave the post because of term limits.

Bellows, an attorney and former director of the Maine Civil Liberties Union, was just re-elected to another term in the state Senate, but will presumably need to resign that position.

She was the winner in a six-way race, decided by ranked choice voting in the Democratic caucus. In the final tally she defeated fellow Democratic Rep. Erik Jorgensen for the nomination.

Republicans also gathered at the Augusta Civic Center, and party leaders say they have nominated their own candidate for secretary of state—former state senator and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey. He and Bellows will face each other in an election Wednesday in a joint session of the full Legislature, but since Democrats hold a clear majority in both House and Senate, Bellows appears virtually certain to be elected.