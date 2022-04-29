Sens. King and Murkowski receive award for bipartisan efforts

The Publius Award was created to recognize the work that lawmakers and leaders do to 'work across the aisle.'

PORTLAND, Maine — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, are being celebrated for their bipartisan work.

King and Murkowski this week have been named the recipients of the Publius Award, Matthew Felling, the communications director for King, said in media release issued Friday. The award is designed to honor lawmakers who "represent bipartisan commitment to responsive public service," Felling writes.

The event was held at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress, or CSPC.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was a recipient of the same award back in 2014, according to CSPC.

According to a YouTube video about the organization itself and the origins of the award, CSPC touts itself as a leadership institute designed to address the "critical domestic and international issues" facing the nation.

"Identifying and celebrating those rare individuals who demonstrate such statesmanship and work from a sense of grace, civility, and respect is among the chief aims of the [CSPC]," the video states.

The Publius Award was created to recognize the work that lawmakers and leaders do to "cooperate with each other and work across the aisle to get things done," Glenn Nye, president and CEO of CSPC, said in the video.

"Both Lisa and Angus embody the best of the Senate," Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said in the video. "They put partisan politics aside to address the needs of the nation. Lisa and Angus know how to work across the aisle with their fellow senators, and they know how to be friends with them, too."

Collins praised and congratulated both recipients.