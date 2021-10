It extends her unbroken voting record spanning nearly 25 years. Collins is the only senator in history to have cast 8,000 votes without ever missing a single one.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A big moment happened for Sen. Susan Collins in Washington D.C.

Collins cast her 8,000th consecutive roll call vote Thursday.

It extends her unbroken voting record spanning nearly 25 years.

Her first vote in the Senate was in January 1997 when she voted to confirm Madeleine Albright as Secretary of State.

Collins is the only senator in history to have cast 8,000 votes without ever missing one during her entire time in the senate.