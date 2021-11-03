Senator is 1st Black legislator to serve in both chambers

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature is getting down to business after making some history.
Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black man to serve in both chambers of the Legislature.
Hickman, who served four terms in the House, easily won a special election Tuesday for the Senate District 14 seat.
Meanwhile, the Legislature worked to find a way to get the supplemental budget passed. The budget would forgive taxes on Paycheck Protection Loans and the first $10,200 of enhanced unemployment benefits.