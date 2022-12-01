Sen. Angus King expected to run for third term

Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, told NEWS CENTER Maine that King "feels like there is still plenty of work to be done."

MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is expected to run for a third term in Washington.

King's current term isn't up until 2024, but he's already looking ahead.

"Sen. King feels great, has been an active driver in one of the most productive Congressional sessions in years, and he feels there is still plenty of work to be done," Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, said in a statement. "I expect he'll make an official announcement when campaign season kicks into gear next year."

Before beginning his work in Washington, King served as Maine's 72nd governor from 1995-2003 and he has served as a U.S. senator since 2013.

If re-elected, King would become the oldest Maine senator ever.

In November 2018, King defeated republican Eric Brakey for his current term in the senate.