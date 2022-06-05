Secretary of State details process to remove profane license plates

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles released its plan to ban these plates.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Nearly 123,000 Mainers have vanity plates. You've probably seen them. You know, the ones with words we can't say.

"There was a law change a few years ago and Maine suddenly became the wild west of license plates," Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.

Now, the state is going to get rid of those wild plates. The Legislature passed a law banning those that have obscene or profane words or phrases.

"What a lot of people don't realize is the license plate is actually government issued and government owned," Bellows said.

If you have a license plate with a swear or sexual innuendo, you'll get a notice in the mail telling you you need a new plate. You'll have 14 days to appeal the state's decision. Otherwise, you'll get a new plate for free.

Bellows said deciding if a license plate is vulgar will take some time.

"It will be a fair, neutral, and deliberative process," she said.

One place officials will look for guidance? It's not exactly Merriam-Webster.