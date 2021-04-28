Scarborough parents rally to demand Gov. Mills mandate students return to school full-time

A small group gathered for a rally Wednesday in protest of the ongoing restrictions on schools during the pandemic.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Even with little time left in the school year, a group of parents in Scarborough is demanding a full return to in-person learning five days a week.

A small group gathered in Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon to voice their concerns about the ongoing stress remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is having on them and their kids.

"I just was never meant to educate my kids in this way and you know, some children need to be inside a physical classroom in order for their brain to click on and they need to have that access," Amber Hoxha, who organized the event, said.

#NOW: A small group of parents are gathered in Scarborough calling for Gov. Mills to ‘mandate’ a return to full-time in-person learning statewide. Organizers say they and their children are struggling. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Gahz1PzTov — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) April 28, 2021

The group is calling on Governor Janet Mills to mandate the return to the classroom statewide.

Right now the decision for remote, hybrid, or in-person learning is up to individual communities. In Scarborough, they are still using a hybrid model.

Advocates pointed to the fact Maine has led the country in vaccination efforts and its overall control of the virus spread.

The group said Governor Mills needs to address the issue because there is a "dire need" for students to learn in-person again.

"It's really really challenging for us and we want Governor Mills to listen to us. Help us," Winnie Lee said.

Last week the Maine Dept. of Education updated its color-coding and downgraded Oxford, Kennebec, Somerset, and Androscoggin counties to yellow, meaning an elevated risk for COVID-19.