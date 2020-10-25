Sara Gideon and Maine Governor Janet Mills to hold a press event responding to President Trump's visit to Bangor.

Biden for Maine campaign to join Gideon and Mills at the Sunday afternoon press conference discussing President Trump's Maine visit

BANGOR, Maine — Maine Democrats are rallying Sunday afternoon to talk about President Trump's visit to Bangor.

US Senate candidate Sara Gideon, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Maine AG Aaron Frey and members of the Joe Biden campaign will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss President Trump's hastily planned trip to Bangor on Sunday.

President Trump spoke in Manchester New Hampshire Sunday prior to his visit to Bangor.

Maine Speaker Sara Gideon is in a close battle with Senator Susan Collins for the pivotal Maine U.S. Senate seat.

Maine Governor Janet Mills was critical of the lack of coronavirus protections around Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Maine last week.

“I’m saddened because Vice President Pence is the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, we’re on the phone together every week,” Mills continued. She said a few weeks ago, she asked Pence what the Trump Administration’s policy and stance on large gatherings and safety precautions are. Mills said Pence told her it was their “strong recommendation” that people avoid large gatherings and follow guidelines.

The release announcing Sunday's event did not detail what topics would be discussed.