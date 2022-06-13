AP: Sartoris defeats Sahrbeck in Cumberland County DA primary

Despite a low voter turnout in Cumberland County, Sartoris took the lead after polls closed, officials say.

MAINE, USA — Jackie Sartoris defeated Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck in the Democratic primary on Tuesday evening, the Associated Press reports.

As of 11:40 p.m., the Associated Press showed Sartoris ahead with 65 percent of the vote and 69 percent of precincts reporting.

Sahrbeck released the following statement after reportedly conceding around 11 p.m.:

“I’ve reached out to congratulate Jackie Sartoris in receiving the nomination from the Democratic Party for Cumberland County District Attorney. While

ultimately the outcome was not what my supporters and I wanted, I’m proud of the campaign we ran and the work we’ve accomplished together. As she officially moves into the role in the coming months, I will assist Jackie in the transition to ensure the best possible outcome for the people of Cumberland County.”

Maine voters had the option to pick their new Cumberland County district attorney as there was no Republican running for the seat held by Sahrbeck.

The election results come after Mainers saw relentless mailers piling up in their mailboxes that were targeting Sahrbeck, yet promoting Sartoris.

It was discovered that they were paid for by an out-of-state super PAC, with $300,000 coming from billionaire George Soros.