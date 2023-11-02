Russia bans Maine political figures from entering its country, including Gov. Mills

The list includes Gov. Janet Mills, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, and all four of Maine's congressional delegates.

The list also includes Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who responded to the ban on her Twitter page, saying: “I never thought I’d be on a Russian blacklist, but I’m honored to be included on this list." Later, she added, "Count me in on the side of freedom and democracy.”

Russia said the sanctions banning Americans from entering its country are a response to Washington's sanctions on Russian citizens.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, this time the 'stop list' includes U.S. citizens who head government agencies in the states, a number of federal departments, as well as companies involved in the supply of weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The list contains 1,344 names, including President Joe Biden and his family.

I never thought I’d be on a Russian blacklist, but I’m honored to be included on this list. Count me in on the side of freedom and democracy. https://t.co/rz6to3ftYs — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) February 10, 2023