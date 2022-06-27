Looking at Roe v. Wade's impact in November

Abortion rights advocates say reproductive rights are on the ballot in November. Political analysts say candidates need to take a stance.

AUGUSTA, Maine — We are closing in on four months away from the midterm election, and Maine Democrats say abortion rights are on the ballot. Republican political analyst Joe Bruno tells NEWS CENTER Maine that abortion is an issue people care about.

"I think they're both going to have to come out and take a stand. We know Janet Mills is pro-choice, and Paul LePage, how far does he want to go to the right?" he said.

Governor Janet Mills has taken a stand, touting her administration's work for women's rights. She says as long as she is governor, women will have the right to choose.

"We've expanded insurance coverage for abortion. We've expanded the type of practitioners who can perform abortions," she said to reporters on Friday.

Ray Richardson, a conservative Maine radio host, says Republicans are going to have to take a stance on the abortion issue in the coming election #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/QrsY37yOyN — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) June 27, 2022

Former governor and current Republican nominee Paul LePage has not made any statement since Friday's court ruling. Back when the court's draft opinion leaked, LePage said:

"The federal government has regularly prohibited taxpayer abortion funding, except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life is in danger; and I have supported that policy and would continue to do so. Maine state law already prohibits abortion after viability and our laws should keep pace with modern, medical technology," his statement said.

Maine Dems say they have already seen a strong response from Mainers looking to help keep abortion safe and legal here.

"It's unfortunate that it takes something like that, that really grabs people's attention and gets them really motivated, to not just think about doing things but to actually do things," Drew Gattine, chair of Maine Dems said.

NEWS CENTER Maine asked LePage's campaign if he is interested in signing stricter abortion laws if elected, similar to the "fetal heartbeat bill" in states like Georgia and South Carolina. His campaign pointed to his "8-year record on legislation and policies," but didn't specifically answer the question.