Bruce Poliquin submits signatures to get on ballot

PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Bruce Poliquin submitted signatures to the Maine Secretary of State’s office Wednesday in a bid to get his name on the ballot for Maine’s second congressional district primary election.

Poliquin previously served as a U.S. representative for two terms, from 2015 to 2019. During the 2018 election, Poliquin ran against Jared Golden, a Democrat, and lost. Rep. Jared Golden was re-elected in 2020, and his two-year term is set to expire in 2023.

Poliquin cites rising high inflation and energy dependence as reasons why he has chosen to run again, and he blames Golden for supporting government spending.

In his campaign, Poliquin pledges to work toward reducing government spending in an effort to control inflation, place more restrictions on the U.S. and Mexican border, and work toward energy independence.