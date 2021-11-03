Question 3 passed, what now?

On Tuesday, Mainers voted to add the 'right to food' to the state's constitution

MAINE, USA — As of Tuesday, the state constitution has been amended 175 times since it took effect in 1820.

Mainers voted to add the right to food to the state constitution on Tuesday, which means everyone in Maine will have the right to grow, raise and harvest their own food. But there are of course exceptions to the rule.

"This is a brand new right. We're the first state in the country to provide this right," Maine Law professor Scott Bloomberg said.

Now, Mainers will "have a natural, inherent and unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being"

But what does that mean?

"I think it's fair to assume that the state is going to be able to continue to impose some reasonable restrictions around health and safety and use of property and things like that," Bloomberg said.

So yes, Mainers will have the right to grow, raise and harvest their own food but cities and towns can still regulate that.

If a person thinks their town's rules are unfair they can challenge that in court under the right to food.

"It will take the court some time to suss out the contours of that right," Bloomberg said.

The right to food isn't in the state constitution just yet. The election results still need to be certified and signed by Governor Mills.