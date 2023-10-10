Proposed bills would raise threshold for encampment sweeps, identify locations for temporary campsites

Sponsors of the two bills said the long-term aim is more housing availability, and that people in encampments deserve dignity and respect.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Legislature doesn’t go back into session until January, but bill requests had already been posted in the first week of October—including two that deal with the handling of homeless encampments.

The bills come from Reps. Grayson Lookner, D-Portland, and Ambureen Rana, D-Bangor, who represent districts that witnessed recent encampment sweeps.

Sponsors had not yet submitted text for each proposed bill for the upcoming session, but Lookner said his bill would direct the state to identify state-owned land that is feasible for campsites in municipalities that have proper services to help.

"I don’t think establishing sanctioned camps is a long-term solution, but it’s an improvement," Lookner told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday. "Housing is the real solution to the homelessness crisis, and that’s where we need to be focused. But, in the meantime, let’s stop pushing people around when they have no place to go."

Rana's proposed bill is titled, “An Act to Prohibit Clearing of Unhoused Encampments Without Providing Proper Housing Options.” Rana told NEWS CENTER Maine the bill would direct municipalities to find alternative pathways to sweeping encampments, and that she and her peers would develop guidelines during the time before the session begins.

"This bill came from advocates who have formerly been unhoused and are currently working directly with unhoused people," Rana wrote in a Tuesday text message. "They communicate directly with those encampments. Their hope is to motivate the municipalities and the state to prioritize finding steps forward in addressing this issue."

Taylor Cray, advocacy supervisor for the nonprofit Preble Street, said these are the first bills she'd ever seen that deal with encampments. Both representatives and Cray said more housing is the long-term solution, but offering a little more stability and help to our most vulnerable benefits everyone.

"No amount of encampment sweeps makes people who are living outside go away," Cray said. "And that feels, to me, like a bottom line of everything."

Lawmakers return to Augusta on Jan. 3. A list of bill proposals for the upcoming session can be found here.