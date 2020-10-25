President Trump promised safe cities and plentiful jobs during his visit to New Hampshire on Sunday

President Trump brought his MAGA rally to Londonderry, New Hampshire on Sunday just nine days before his face-off against Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump started his day with a rally at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry.

During his visit, President Trump touted the economy, equality, and law and order.

Thousands entered the airport and lined the roads to get a chance to see President Trump and hopefully hear him speak.

Jason Wallace of Manchester New Hampshire was one of the thousands.

"I think that the nation as a whole is coming together on our side as patriots," said Wallace. "I've never seen this much patriotism in my life."

Yvonne Phillips traveled all the way from Exeter, Rhode Island to see President Trump.

"This is the first rally I've ever been to, and it's because he's here."

Some people lined up Friday for a chance to see President Trump.

When the president took the stage, he went right after his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I can't put myself in a basement for the next year and a half."

During his nearly 90 minute speech, President Trump touched on key issues in the Granite State, like the cost of energy, opioid addiction, and middle-class tax cuts.

"A vote for Republicans is a vote for safe communities, great jobs, and a limitless future for all Americans," said President Trump.

“Nine days from now, we’re going to win this thing”, @POTUS tells the crowd, calling this election the most important ever. The crowd is chanting, “We love you.” #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/kdHQqNReLV — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) October 25, 2020

Phillips agreed.

"He's done nothing but prove that he's the man for the job," said Phillips.