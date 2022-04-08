Potential first Black judge on top Maine court faces hearing

If confirmed by the Senate, Lawrence would replace Justice Ellen Gorman, who announced her intent to retire in January 2021.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine judge who could become the first African American to serve on Maine’s highest court is set to face a confirmation hearing on Friday.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills nominated Rick Lawrence to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. He is a two-decade veteran district judge.

Lawrence faces a confirmation hearing before a committee of the Maine Legislature. The governor has praised him for his “extensive legal experience, measured temperament, strong intellect, and proven commitment to upholding the law.”

Lawrence has said that if confirmed he would “administer justice fairly and impartially to the people of Maine, just as they deserve.”

Lawrence was originally nominated to the bench by then-Gov. Angus King, who now serves as an independent in the U.S. Senate, and he was nominated to continue serving by three more governors. He currently serves as deputy chief judge of the District Court.

Before becoming a judge, he worked as an attorney at Pierce Atwood and as an in-house counsel for disability insurer Unum.

If confirmed by the Senate, Lawrence would replace Justice Ellen Gorman, who announced her intent to retire in January 2021. Gorman has served on the court since 2007.

Friday’s hearing was before the Maine Legislature’s Committee on Judiciary. The Legislature, like the governor’s office, is controlled by Democrats.

The hearing came a day after the U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. She will become the first Black female justice when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.