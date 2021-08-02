Portland City Council votes unanimously to declare 'limited emergency' to continue remote meetings

Councilors held a meeting Friday to vote on the measure in response to growing concerns over the Delta variant.

PORTLAND, Maine — City councilors in Maine's largest city voted unanimously Monday night to declare a "limited emergency" to continue remote meetings.

This is in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Delta variant and concerns related to what is being described as a "less-than-ideal ventilation in meeting venues."

The emergency declaration ensures the council continues to adhere to state law.

Officials at Monday's meeting said there had been plans to open up city hall to more in-person meetings, including equipping the council chambers with technology to host hybrid meetings.

RIGHT NOW: @CityPortland councilors are meeting to discuss declaring a "limited emergency" to continue hold remote meetings. Officials are talking about concerns over the #DeltaVariant and whether to return to in-person, stay virtual or find some kind of hybrid option. pic.twitter.com/LUk78NO32t — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) August 2, 2021

Mayor Kate Snyder sponsored the order.

"I sat in on a committee meeting that I'm on as a council representative last week and one of the members was concerned about in-person meetings because she had unvaccinated young children at home," Snyder said. "There were a lot of considerations going into tonight."

Some members of the public shared frustrations over ongoing mask-wearing and urged councilors to return to in-person. Others pointed to Snyder alleging she was calling for this arbitrarily as much of the city has plans to return to large in-person functions, including concerts at the Merrill Auditorium attached to City Hall.

Snyder pushed back on those claims and emphasized that the council chambers are separate and apart from the operations of the auditorium.

"This certainly isn't me as an individual saying 'Here's what we're going to do." This is up to the nine of us." Snyder said. "It was in consultation with staff and the data that's forthcoming that we decided to put this in front of the full body of the council."