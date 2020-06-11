Political signs can be recycled in Maine

Don’t toss out those campaign signs.

BANGOR, Maine — Even though election day is behind us, some of those political signs are still up across the state.

Wait before tossing those signs in the trash. Parts of them can actually be recycled.

"The metal stakes can go to a local transfer station and put into a scrap metal bin," Ecomaine Communications Manager Matt Grondin said.

Grondin added not all signs can be recycled.

"Nowadays most of the campaign signs that we see are made of the corrugated plastic," he said. "Those are not recyclable, unfortunately."

Signs made of paper and cardboard can be recycled in addition to the metal stakes.