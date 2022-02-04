x
Maine Politics

Plan to extend early retirement to more Maine workers passes

The workers would be able to participate in a plan that allows employees to retire at age 55 if they have 10 years of creditable service.
AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative committee in Maine has signed off on proposals to allow more public employees to access special early retirement benefits. 

A pair of senators proposed extending the benefits to employees in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory, and the Maine Department of Public Safety Computer Crimes Unit. 

The Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee passed bills related to the changes on Monday and Wednesday.

