Pingree: This doesn't feel like America right now

Maine politicians in Washington react to the chaos unfolding after President Trump's rally at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Members of the Maine Delegation were prepared for a long, pivotal day on Capitol Hill but perhaps not for what is currently unfolding in the nation’s capital.

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building shortly after the joint session to certify the Electoral College votes convened, suspending the session. Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

Steve Abbott, Sen. Susan Collins' chief of staff, tells NEWS CENTER Maine he has been in contact with Collins and their staff. Abbott, who is currently in Maine, said they all are safe in Washington.

"They report that it has been as extraordinary as you would imagine and that the television pictures are accurately conveying the scene," Abbott said. "We are not divulging their location but they are all safe and accounted for and prepared to help the Congress carry out its Constitutional duty. We truly appreciate the many calls and messages that we have received concerned about our well being."

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Maine Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree who was not yet in the Capitol complex due to occupancy limits at the time protesters stormed in. Pingree said she is sheltering in a safe location on the Hill.

I am very fortunate to be sheltering in a safe location on the hill. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 6, 2021

“It’s pretty scary,” Pingree said via phone Wednesday afternoon. “This is American, you kind of don’t expect this level of violence or this level of insurgency.”

Office buildings in the Capitol complex have been evacuated. This unprecedented lawlessness was incited by our outgoing President because he is determined to undermine the peaceful transfer of power. https://t.co/S1cltH5oUP — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 6, 2021

She said during Trump’s rally speech Wednesday morning, he encouraged his supporters to march on Pennsylvania Avenue. Later, after protesters violently clashed with law enforcement outside the Capitol, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Trump tweeted to “stay peaceful” and “respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“It's pretty unprecedented," Pingree said. "[It] does not feel like the United States of America and it's very frustrating to think this President doesn't understand the peaceful transfer of power and that's what we're witnessing right now."

"I just look forward to the day we can restore our democracy and remind ourselves that, you know, we're all in this together, and these are important principles to uphold. This is this just doesn't feel like America right now," she said.

During an interview with CNBC, Former Defense Secretary and former Republican Maine Sen. William Cohen said, "These people are not patriots, they're thugs."

"They wave the flag while they're shredding the Constitution," Cohen said of rioters at the Capitol. Cohen added that if Trump does not "step up," then he should "step down."

"These people are not patriots, they're thugs. They wave the flag while they're shredding the Constitution," Fmr. Defense Secretary William Cohen said of rioters at the Capitol. Cohen added that if Trump does not "step up," then he should "step down." https://t.co/Qxvonn5Uq7 pic.twitter.com/0MFFujS2uE — CNBC (@CNBC) January 6, 2021

The Maine GOP condemned the violent protests in a Tweet: "We believe in peaceful protest. The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is completely unacceptable and an affront to our Republican values. Republicans believe in law and order, our constitution, and our country, not rioting and violence."

We believe in peaceful protest. The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is completely unacceptable and an affront to our Republican values. Republicans believe in law and order, our constitution, and our country, not rioting and violence. #mepolitics — Maine GOP (@mainegop) January 6, 2021

Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau:

The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy &, sadly, today that norm has been broken. I am truly aghast at the violence happening in DC. My prayers are for the safety of all the women & men in & around the US Capitol & a swift resolution to this lawlessness. — Ryan Fecteau 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpeakerFecteau) January 6, 2021

Former Maine Speaker and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Sara Gideon said in a Tweet that what is happening at the Capitol Wednesday is "a terrifying attempt to thwart our democracy and a heartbreaking moment for our country."

What’s happening in the Capitol right now is a terrifying attempt to thwart our democracy and a heartbreaking moment for our country.@realdonaldtrump must call off this violence immediately. — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) January 6, 2021

Former Maine U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin:

It's wrong for any American to engage in violence or property destruction, no matter the reason. What's going on at the Capitol complex is wrong and must stop IMMEDIATELY. Violence is not constitutionally protected speech. — Bruce Poliquin (@BrucePoliquin) January 6, 2021

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage: