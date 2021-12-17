Paul LePage makes one of his first public appearances after announcing 2022 run

On Friday, former Gov. Paul LePage brought food to a Lewiston shelter and talked about the vaccine mandate.

LEWISTON, Maine — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage made one of his first public appearances since announcing his run for governor. He and his wife, Ann LePage, brought food to Lewiston's Hope Haven Gospel Mission.

During that time, he spoke to reporters and some of his supporters about the vaccine mandate and what he would do about it if he were re-elected.

He said, if elected, on day one, he would repeal the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

"I pray every day that this governor will find the wisdom to reverse her position on medical professionals and nursing homes because we have got a crisis," he said.

LePage said he wanted to be sure to bring food to those in need this holiday season because he always did so when he was governor.