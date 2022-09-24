LePage continues to benefit from Florida tax exemptions, NYT article alleges

The New York Times reports public records show Paul and Ann LePage received property tax breaks reserved for permanent Florida residents.

The New York Times released an article less than two months from Election Day about possible Florida tax breaks Paul and Ann LePage have benefited from.

The former Republican governor is hoping to win back his seat against incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

The article alleges the LePages benefited from Florida's tax laws while living in the Blaine House, as well as during his current gubernatorial campaign through the end of this year.

The New York Times reports that public records indicate the couple received property tax breaks reserved for permanent Florida residents. The properties in question are both in Ormond Beach, Florida, which is north of Daytona Beach.

In response to the New York Times article, LePage told the Portland Press Herald, “The article is so wrong,” LePage said. “But it is what it is. And I’ll just have to deal with it. If it costs me the election, it costs me the election."

LePage disputed some details in the New York Times article surrounding the timing of the tax exemption, according to the Portland Press Herald.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about the LePages receiving Florida tax exemptions.

In 2010, a Florida county ruled the LePages were allowed to receive a homestead exemption in the state after concerns were raised about them also claiming a homestead exemption in Maine. A provision in the Florida tax code allows homeowners to claim a homestead exemption if a dependent is residing on the property, and Ann LePage successfully argued her mother was living in the house at the time, according to the New York Times.

It does not appear any laws were broken, and this will not affect the LePages' Maine residency. They still own a home in Florida.

A spokesperson for LePage's campaign said the former governor is 100 percent committed to Maine and its people, adding LePage returned to Maine to unseat Mills in this year's gubernatorial race.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.