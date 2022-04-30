LePage speaks at second day of the Maine GOP convention

Former Gov. Paul LePage was among the highlights spoke during second day of the Maine Republican Convention.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage wasted no time criticizing Gov. Janet Mills when he took the stage at the Maine Republican Convention at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday.

"Maine people have had enough," LePage said. "We are ready for change."

Hundreds of Maine Republicans showed their support for LePage on Saturday morning.

He criticized Mills' COVID-19 response, citing some of the strongest lockdowns and mandates in the country, and said Maine's economy took a beating because of it.

"Maine's economic recovery after the pandemic was dead last in the United States," LePage alleged. "We have had the worst recovery in any state in America."

LePage reportedly cited the U.S. Bureau of Labor when making this statement, but according to the department's website, in the last year Maine had better economic recovery than seven states and Washington, D.C.

He told supporters that, if re-elected, he would re-instate all health care workers and first responders who lost their job because of Mills' vaccine mandate on Day 1.

"She offered no flexibility. It was either the shot or the pink slip. Even California. Let me repeat, even California offered alternatives and options instead of the shot," LePage told the crowd.

This statement did not match information provided by the California Department of Public Health, which states that California allows for workers with completed primary series vaccination and recent infection to defer booster dose by up to 90 days from infection.

Maine Democrats responded to this weekend's convention in a press conference after LePage spoke to supporters.

"I think the most ridiculous and least credible lie from his speech and their message from their entire event this weekend is that Maine was better off when LePage was governor," Drew Gattine, chair of the Maine Democrats, said.

Democrats touted Mills' response to the pandemic and the fact that she put more money in the state's rainy day fund. They also criticize LePage's approach to health care.

"With merely one stroke of his pen, Medicaid expansion would have allowed LePage to provide access to over 90,000 Maine people, but he refused," Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Cumberland, said.

Daughtry cited LePage's 2018 Medicaid expansion veto.

Back at the Augusta Civic Center, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin spoke to Republicans. Poliquin's talking points included inflation and immigration.

"We're Republicans. We believe in immigration. But it has to be legal," Poliquin said.

He said more important than immigrants coming to the U.S. is helping Americans in need.

"I say we take care of Maine and take care of American citizens first," he added.

The former congressman will face a primary challenger in newcomer Liz Caruso on June 14. She said the D.C. elite have to go.

"We must send someone with iron convictions and god-fearing principals who will fight like their life depends on it, because it does," she said.

Caruso stands strong on free speech, gun rights and medical freedom by, "collecting signatures and testifying for the veto of LD 798 the elimination of school vaccine exemptions and also the ban of the COVID mandate."

The convention wraps up Saturday night, as Republicans look ahead to November.