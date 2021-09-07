Panel that’s redrawing Maine's congressional districts meets Friday

Efforts have focused on Kennebec County, where some towns already reside in the 1st Congressional District while others reside in the 2nd District.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The commission that’s tasked with redrawing Maine’s congressional and legislative districts will hold a public meeting on Friday.

Republicans and Democrats have been working for several weeks on their own proposals for redrawing the lines, and those proposals could be reveled at the meeting, Maine Public reported.

Both congressional districts must be roughly equal in population, and efforts have focused on Kennebec County, where some towns already reside in the 1st Congressional District while others reside in the 2nd District.