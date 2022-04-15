Panel signs off on Maine budget that includes $850 payments

The budget also creates a fund to address PFAS contamination, invests in education, and delivers property tax relief.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature's appropriations committee unanimously approved a supplemental budget early Friday that includes $850 payouts to more than 850,000 residents amid inflationary worries.

The budget tracks closely with the governor's proposal and would return more than half of a state budget surplus topping $1 billion to qualifying residents in the form of one-time checks.

The budget also creates a fund to address PFAS contamination. Lawmakers in Augusta in the past several years have taken aggressive steps to address the contamination, including an outright ban on sludge spreading and the use and sale of sludge in compost and fertilizer.

State officials are scrambling to try to save farmers from financial ruin, as statewide testing is expected to reveal a much larger scale of contamination.

In addition to addressing PFAS contamination, the budget invests in education and delivers property tax relief.

The Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee worked late into the evening before delivering their unanimous vote early Friday.

The committee's co-chairs praised the panel's Republicans and Democrats for working to establish consensus.

“This is what Maine people expect from their government — collaboration and common sense,” said Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth.

The governor originally proposed $500 checks, then $750 checks, then $850 checks, as the surplus grew. The current projections called for a budget surplus topping $1 billion through June 2023.

The full Legislature will take up the budget in the coming days. Lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn on Wednesday.