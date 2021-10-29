Paid medical leave commission holds first meeting

During the last legislative session, a commission was formed to discuss the state's paid family medical leave

AUGUSTA, Maine — A state commission to help establish a Paid Family Medical Leave program met for the first time on Friday. This comes as Paid Family Medical Leave was just eliminated from the president's "Build Back Better" federal spending bill.

The goal of the state's commission is to come up with recommendations for the legislature to consider next year. Some states already have their own paid medical leave programs but Maine isn't one of them.

"What we're hopeful with the commission is that this will be a way for a study to take place so that we can try to find a paid family medical leave system that works for all Mainers," Eleanor Lisa said.

Lisa is a mom of two. When her 5-year-old son was born he spent three weeks in the NICU. That's when she took an interest in the paid medical leave topic.

"I guess I just felt so fortunate so my company has short term disability, I had paid time off, my husband had a good job so we were all set financially," she said.

While talking to other families in the NICU, she realized not everyone was so lucky.

"We were in such a good state. I just, my heart went out to those people who were not," she added.

Lisa then founded Paid Leave for ME and started working with the Paid Family Medical Leave Coalition.

While this sparked her interest as a mother, paid family leave isn't just for new parents.

People can take family medical leave to care for themselves after an illness or accident, or to care for a sick family member.

Once the commission presents its recommendations to the legislators, they will then be able to create a bill to be voted on by both the Maine House and Senate.

"If we agree with that bill that they come up with then we will back it 100%," Lisa said.

The commission has until February 1 to present its findings to the legislature.