On eve of Election Day, UMaine System chancellor issues letter on importance of respect for democratic process

Dannel Malloy is the former Democratic governor of Connecticut. He held the position from 2011 to 2019.

MAINE, USA — On the eve of Election Day, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy issued a letter recounting his experience waiting six days as a candidate for governor of Connecticut for final election results, as well as calling on all community members to participate in and peacefully respect the democratic process.

The letter was sent to the University of Maine System community (about 30,000 students and employees) on Monday, under the heading, "Our Democracy."

Malloy emphasized the importance of the right to free speech but also emphasized the responsibility of doing so peacefully, encouraging students to exercise their First Amendment rights while avoiding destruction and violence:

"The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment right of assembly is to peaceably assemble, and the Maine State Constitution’s right to free speech makes citizens responsible for the abuse of that liberty. Our own governance policies incorporate those same rights and responsibilities for good citizenship.

Although all members of the University community are free to criticize and contest views expressed by others on our campuses – indeed, a guiding premise of free inquiry in higher education is that truth is more likely to be discovered if the opportunity exists for the free and robust exchange of opposing opinions – no member of the University community may obstruct or otherwise interfere with another’s freedom of speech or assembly, even if they disagree with, oppose, or even loathe the other’s views or voting choices.

And to be perfectly clear: None of us has the right to destroy property or use violence in any way to prevent our community members from peaceful assembly in the coming days."

Malloy also related the wait for results that Mainers and Americans may have to endure this year to his own race for governor of Connecticut ten years ago:

"Just like tomorrow, ten years ago today was election day in America.

I was on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for Governor of Connecticut. As polls closed that night, my campaign staff and I were confident that I won a close election – but the final certified margin of just over 6,400 votes wasn’t announced until six days later. Through that week, Connecticut citizens honored the democratic process to peacefully await certifying the ballot count to officially decide the election’s outcome. And once the election was over, my challenger’s supporters and all of Connecticut accepted me as the duly-elected Governor of Connecticut."

Malloy also referenced the 200 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore:

"Ten years earlier still, the November 7, 2000 presidential election results were not finally declared until December 13, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a Florida recount to effectively decide the election. Though surprised at not having the result of the presidential race declared late that election night, American voters who evenly split their ballots between Al Gore and George Bush waited peacefully for more than five weeks for the recounts and legal disputes to play out before Bush was declared the winner.

Democracy worked in these close elections – as it does in all elections – because people like you and me exercised and respected the most fundamental powers in our democracy: the right to vote, and the right to count our votes."

Malloy concluded his letter with the following:

"We can all celebrate together this week that everyone’s vote counts – and let’s respect everyone’s right to make sure they’re all counted."