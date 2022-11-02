No, Gov. Janet Mills did not create a grocery tax

The Maine Republican Party is running a television ad that says Gov. Janet Mills added a grocery tax that could cost the average family $59 a month.

MAINE, USA — Many of you have asked us about a political ad you've seen running on our air where Republicans say Gov. Janet Mills created a grocery tax, potentially costing the average Maine family close to $60 a month.

We can tell you, that is not true. But your grocery bills probably are up, and they may continue to rise.

Mainers are feeling the pinch as prices on just about everything continues to rise, and the Maine Republican Party said, when it comes to groceries, it's because of a new tax created by Mills.

That's not true. But Mills did sign a first-in-the-nation bill that might increase grocery prices in 2025.

LD 1541 is aimed at saving taxpayer money by improving recycling programs.

"I think it's a really good solution to some of our solid waste problems in Maine," Sen. Rick Bennet, R-Oxford, said.

Bennett, a Republican and former chair of the Maine Republican Party, said the ads his party is running are false.

"The notion that this is driving up grocery costs now is preposterous," he added.

LD 1541 might increase grocery prices within the next few years, but it will lower property taxes by putting the burden of the recycling cost on the manufacturers, not Maine cities and towns.

Bennett said saving Mainers tax money is something most Republicans want to do.

"It's regrettable on the policy grounds. It's also regrettable on the political grounds that they would stoop to really fraudulent kind of advertising," Bennett said.

The claim that there is a grocery tax is false, and the law that forces companies to pay for the recycling tax will not go into effect until 2025.