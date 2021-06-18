New chief justice sees big challenges for Maine courts

The governor said she chose Stanfill because she knows her work, both as a lawyer and as a judge for the past 15 years.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Valerie Stanfill likes her job.

“I love being a judge,” she told an audience in Augusta.

She has been a judge for 15 years, and on Thursday celebrated becoming the top judge for Maine.

In a ceremony in the Blaine House garden, Gov. Janet Mills administered the oath of office to Stanfill to be chief justice of the Maine Supreme Court. She was quietly sworn in to the job more than a week ago, but Thursday was the official ceremony. Family members, friends, other members of the judiciary, and some legislators were in attendance.

“This is a happy confluence of three branches of government this morning,” Mills told the crowd.

Stanfill pledged to serve with integrity, and also talked about the challenges facing her, and the courts.

"Indigent legal services. Pre-trial sentencing, systemic racism, bias, and cultural issues. And most of all the backlog and stress created the last 15 months by the pandemic,” she said.

Her colleagues on the bench acknowledged the impact of the 15 months of pandemic on the court system, as well as the other issues, but said Stanfill is clearly up to the job.

"She brings a wealth of experience from both trial courts,” Justice Ellen Gorman said. “She spent more time on district court which I think is great because much of our work comes directly from district court.”

“She knows the courts, has extensive experience in district court, has experience in government, knows the players," Gorman added.