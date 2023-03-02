New bill would require Mainers to clear ice, snow off vehicle before driving

LD 522 would allow for a grace period of 48 hours after a snowstorm before drivers could be fined.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published Feb. 24, 2023.

A proposed bill would require Maine drivers to clear snow and ice from their vehicles before taking off down the road.

On Thursday, LD 522, An Act to Require That Motor Vehicles Be Clear of Snow When Operated on Public Ways, was presented before the Maine State Legislature's Transportation Committee by Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, at a public hearing.

The bill would require drivers to clear any "unsecured snow or ice" from their vehicle before operating on a public road, a news release from the Maine Legislature House Democratic Office said.

Drivers would not be fined until 48 hours after a snowstorm in the area, the release states. Fines would range between $150 and $500.

If the bill passes, Maine would join other states in New England, such as New Hampshire and Connecticut, with snow removal laws around vehicles.

Currently, Maine law pertains to obstructions on vehicles such as signs or unsecured loads, with no legislation specific to clearing snow before driving.

"Ensuring that vehicles are clear of snow and ice is a step in the right direction and will keep Maine roads safer," White said in the release. "It will prevent unnecessary vehicle damage and potentially heartbreaking injury or death."

Maine State Police warned in January about the dangers of leaving snow and ice on vehicles when driving, which could blow onto other vehicles or obscure the driver's vision on the road.

"The bill faces further action in the coming weeks in the Transportation Committee, which will make a recommendation on the bill before sending it to the full Legislature for consideration," the release said.