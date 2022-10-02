Mills' supplemental budget includes $500 checks for Mainers

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday unveiled a supplemental budget that would return half of an $822 million budget surplus to residents.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 10, 2022.

Mills, a Democrat, said Tuesday she drew on good ideas from both political parties in addressing pressing concerns like the impact of inflation on Mainers’ pocketbooks through $500 checks to 800,000 taxpayers.