Mills' supplemental budget includes $500 checks for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Janet Mills has formally unveiled a supplemental budget that would return half of an $822 million budget surplus to residents.
Mills, a Democrat, said Tuesday she drew on good ideas from both political parties in addressing pressing concerns like the impact of inflation on Mainers’ pocketbooks through $500 checks to 800,000 taxpayers.
Other highlights include an extra $100 million for highways and bridges, $50 million for hospitals and nursing homes, and $20 million for high school graduates from 2020 to 2023 to attend a community college.