Mills nominates veteran York County justice to state's supreme court

Justice Wayne R. Douglas, 71, served on the Maine District Court and Maine Superior Court for more than two decades.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday her nomination for a Maine court system veteran to serve on the state's supreme court.

Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas, 71, to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, a news release from Mills' office said.

In 2002, Justice Douglas, of Old Orchard Beach, was initially nominated to the Maine District Court by former Gov. Angus King, according to the release. He was reappointed to the district court in 2010 by former Gov. John Baldacci and then appointed to the Maine Superior Court in 2015 by former Gov. Paul LePage.

Justice Douglas served on the Maine District Court and Maine Superior Court for over two decades, the release said.

"Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to the fair and impartial administration of the law position him well to serve the people of Maine on the Supreme Judicial Court,” Mills said in the release.

While serving for the Maine Superior Court, Justice Douglas presided over the York County Treatment and Recovery Court and initiated a Mental Health Docket in the county to "expedite consideration of cases involving people experiencing mental health issues," the release states.

Before becoming appointed to the Judicial Branch, Douglas served as Chief Legal Counsel to King when he was governor, and also served as Associate Commissioner for what was previously known as the Maine Department of Mental Health, according to Mills' office.

"Prior to entering public service, Justice Douglas spent more than a decade in private practice at Pierce Atwood in Portland," the release said.

“I am deeply humbled by Governor Mills’ nomination to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” Justice Douglas said in Wednesday's release. “If fortunate to be confirmed by the Legislature, I will give careful consideration to each case that comes before the Court, treat all with courtesy and respect, and administer justice in a fair and impartial manner.”