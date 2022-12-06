Gov. Mills announces Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan

The Maine Legislature is scheduled to vote on the proposed plan on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan to help low-income and middle-class families in Maine through the upcoming winter season amid near-record-high energy prices.

The relief plan will include several opportunities for assistance, as listed in a news release issued by the Office of Janet Mills:

Winter Energy Relief Payment of $450 per eligible adult based on 2021 tax returns. To qualify, income must be less than $100,000 if filed single/married but filed separately, $150,000 for head of household, or $200,000 for couples that filed jointly.

Home Energy Assistance Program Supplement: $40 million will go toward fulfilling assistance to recipients.

Emergency Fuel Assistance: $10 million will go to Maine Community Action Partnerships for delivery of emergency fuel.

Short-Term Housing Support: $21 million will go toward the Emergency Housing Relief Fund, supporting emergency housing and shelters.

The Maine Legislature is scheduled to vote on the measure on Wednesday. If passed with two-thirds support, assistance will be distributed beginning mid-January.

Gov. Mills stated the following in Tuesday's release about the issue surrounding recent high energy prices in Maine, and what the newly proposed plan aims to accomplish:

“Inflation and high energy prices are stretching the wallets of Maine people, in some cases forcing them to face the impossible choice of heating their homes, putting food on the table, or paying for other necessities. With this plan, we hope to ease the burden on Maine people by putting money back into their pockets so they can better afford these costs and by ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are able to stay warm this winter.

"This approach builds on our nation-leading inflation relief measure, incorporates Republican feedback, and represents the most direct way to get help to Maine people as we work to bring down energy costs in the long-term. I ask the Legislature to pass this plan with the 2/3 support needed to enact it as an emergency measure so that we can get this relief into the hands of Maine people without delay."

During the week of Dec. 12, Mills is also distributing one-time payments of $500 to approximately 13,000 low-income households of seniors 65 or older to help pay for home heating costs.