Gov. Mills angles for fight with PETA over airport seafood ad

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s governor wants the state’s busiest airport to get rid of advertisements that are meant to discourage people from eating seafood.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which is known for provocative advertising campaigns, purchased the ads at Portland International Jetport. They show whales entangled in fishing gear and include the words “Save the whales: Don’t eat fish.”

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills sent a letter to the airport’s director stating that the advertisements are meant to undermine “a vital and iconic sector of our state’s economy."

A spokesperson for the city of Portland, which owns the jetport, said the ads are slated to come down on Saturday either way, the Portland Press Herald reported.