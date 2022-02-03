Masking requirement is lifted for Maine lawmakers

The council said its future decisions will be linked to COVID rates in Kennebec County, home to the state capital.

Once a source of anger and acrimony, a mask requirement for state lawmakers was lifted Thursday by legislative leaders.

Legislative leaders voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate effective Monday with an agreement that it could be reinstituted if COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates rise in the future.

The council said its future decisions would be linked to COVID-19 rates in Kennebec County, home to the state capital.

Anger boiled over last year when seven conservative lawmakers entered the State House without wearing masks, frustrated over stricter rules than those in place for the public at large.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau punished them by removing them from committees, writing at the time that he wouldn't "tolerate attempts to devolve our institution into showmanship and political theater."

On Thursday, Fecteau, D-Biddeford, oversaw a discussion that was anticlimactic. The meeting took less than 12 minutes.

The vote came a day after the administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills lifted a mask mandate for schools, making them optional starting next Wednesday. The administration already lifted the mask requirement for other indoor spaces last May.

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations have been declining and are more than 60% below the peak in January.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed the COVID-19 risk in Kennebec County at medium.

At the height of the pandemic, lawmakers and state workers were required to wear masks, committee meetings were virtual, and the Legislature met at the Augusta Civic Center.

But those restrictions have been gradually loosening.

The Legislature has returned this year to the State House, and committee meetings are now a hybrid model, with some people meeting in person and others appearing virtually.