Three candidates, one open seat: Maine House District 135 is up for grabs

Out of the 151 Maine House District races, just one has three newcomers running to fill an open seat.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — With just 34 days until the 2020 Presidential Election, it's easy to believe a lot of attention is being spent on the two candidates who took the stage in Tuesday's Presidential Debate.

Here in Maine, millions of dollars are being poured into the U.S. Senate race which is making it near impossible for anyone living in the state to avoid listening or seeing campaign adds.

While these two well-funded races continue, so do local elections. Maine's House of Representatives and Senate each have their own races decided on November 3.

There are 151 House Districts in Maine, but there are none more unique than District 135.

Bar Harbor, Lamoine, and Mt. Desert make up the district, and for the last eight years, and four elections, its seat has been occupied by Brian Hubbell (D). This year, he has termed out of office leaving an open seat to be filled by one of three candidates.

Lynne Williams (D), Dr. Timothy Oh (R), and Benjamin Meiklejohn (I) are the three candidates campaigning in these unprecedented times.

Williams is the Democrat in the race and is an attorney. Her downtown Bar Harbor apartment has allowed her to get to know the town, the district, and its people.

She was the chair of the town Planning Board and now chairs the Harbor Committee.

“There are some issues that I care very deeply about that I think need to be addressed and they can only be addressed, at least initially, in Augusta," Williams said.

The Democrat was born in New York City and has lived in other major metropolitans and relied on public transportation her whole life until she moved to Maine. A big focus on her campaign is expanding rural public transportation.

“Not only for the elderly but for people with disabilities and people who do not have reliable cars. One of my little slogans is, what good is a job if you can’t get there," Williams added.

The candidate also wants to look at the number of cruise ships that dock in Bar Harbor per year. Normally the town depends on the tourists that the ships bring, but Williams mentioned some people in town want to limit the number of vessels docking.

It was pretty easy to see the effect the coronavirus pandemic had on vacation towns this summer, especially Bar Harbor. To help rebound the local and state economy, Williams wants to prioritize small business support.

“Every cent that I spend goes to a Maine business and I think everybody should look at it that way," she said.

The Republican, Dr. Timothy Oh, referred to himself as a moderate conservative candidate.

The dentist practices out of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center in Ellsworth. His office sees 40-50 patients a day and in-between the teeth cleanings, Oh is working to bring his medical background to the State House.

“Having a health care professional who has a background in public health is vital," Oh said. “We need to have a very honest discussion that doesn’t put partisanship first, but puts common sense, puts science, puts reason, that we can come through this together."

He too understands the impact that COVID-19 is having on the state and believes he is the right voice for the district and the state to help weather us out of this storm.

Another focus Oh would bring to the table, is expanding higher education opportunities in Maine. He mentioned he was is from Brunswick but went to graduate and medical school on the west coast.

Investing in higher education for Maine's students, he said, will be crucial in building back Maine's economy.

“We have to diversify our economy, we have to invest in education, we have to invest in opportunities to stay, make a living, raise their families in Maine," Oh added.

Oh mentioned the current state of politics has too many candidates on the far ends of the political spectrum. Although he is running as a Republican, he said he can be more of a 'stabilizing force' in Augusta.

Benjamin Meiklejohn is the third, and Green Independent, candidate in this race. He has lived all over the state and has worked jobs varying from newspaper writing, handy work, to teaching.

Meiklejohn's biggest focus during his campaign is on the environment.

“The more people I met, the more I realized how much of a passion everybody in this district had for the environment and I’m a Green Independent, and this seems like a Green Independent district," he added.

He is living at a house just miles away from Acadia National Park. Meiklejohn understands the amount of revenue the park brings into the state and said, if elected, he would do more to utilize Maine's natural resources.

“The environment is our number one asset from everything down to our agricultural industry, down to our tourism, the environment is what drives the economy in this state," he added.

Conserving land and creating action plans against climate change were two things Meiklejohn mentioned as being priorities of his campaign. He also adds a different option for voters.

“Another reason I’m running is to offer an alternative to the Democratic-Republican two-party system that has governed our nation for years, I think we’re reaching a breaking point," he said,