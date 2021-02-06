House ethics panel meets to decide case of lawmaker refusing to follow mask rule

On Wednesday, State Rep. John Andrews said he would not comply with the mask rule in the State House

AUGUSTA, Maine — State Rep. John Andrews of Paris has agreed to not take his seat for this week’s Legislative sessions, rather than wear a face mask in the State House.

Andrews, a Libertarian, stood at the beginning of the morning session of the House of Representatives and told Speaker Ryan Fecteau he would not comply with the mask rule because it is contrary to the current requirements for Maine outlined by the CDC and Gov. Janet Mills. In response, the Speaker then ordered a highly unusual meeting of the House Ethics Committee to decide how to respond.

After discussion with that committee, Andrews agreed to not take his place in the House chamber today or Thursday, meaning he cannot vote. Andrews said afterward he believes many of his constituents will approve of his decision to “draw the line” on mask mandates.

Andrews and six GOP House members defied the mask rule last week and entered the State House anyway. In response, those members we all removed from their committees by the Speaker, who replaced them with Democrats.