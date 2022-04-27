Maine State Chamber of Commerce president shares words of wisdom ahead of retirement

Dana Connors said he is encouraged about Maine's business future.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Dana Connors may have spent more time in the halls of the Maine State House than any other elected official, and he has never run for office.

Connors announced Monday he would retire later this year, after nearly three decades as president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the state's leading business-advocacy group.

Before that, Connors served 11 years as Maine's commissioner of transportation under two governors from different political parties.

His first job out of graduate school from the University of Maine was serving as the city manager for Presque Isle, which he did for 16 years.

Connors said all that experience has shown that the lessons he learned as a child were correct: Treat people with respect, and don't assume your opinion or idea is the only one.

"It's important to be respectful and listen to others, and if there is a compromise, fine. And if it doesn't, things will work out," Connors said.

That, Connors said, goes along with the lesson about building relationships with people, even when you disagree -- a lesson he said is too often ignored by politicians today.

"Issues will pass, but relationships are lasting," he said. "Your friend today can be your foe tomorrow, when it comes to public policy, and that's important to keep in mind."

That approach has led Connors to become more than an advocate for business in Augusta.

At the same time, he has served as an adviser to many political leaders and groups, a mentor to some, and at times a trusted mediator on complex issues.

Finding common ground is a necessary part of the public policy process, he said, adding that it used to be how business was done in the State House.

"But at the end of the day, when there wasn't an impasse or compromise wasn't apparent, leadership would get together with the administration, go to the Blaine House [the governor's residence], and work out a solution. [Then they would] come back and explain it, and rank and file would go along. You don't see that as much today," he said.

Connors praised this year's $1.2 billion budget compromise. He said it was the "bright light" of the Legislative session, before adding that the work in the Legislature has become more partisan.

"So you do find the extremes of the parties tend to dominate debate in the discussion. And the middle, the compromise, those who seek compromise are the exception to the rule," he said.

Connors said he is encouraged about Maine's business future, thanks in part to the creation of a 10-year economic development plan for Maine and the range of research and other work going on with businesses and the University of Maine System.

"Most of the jobs that will be created in the next 10 years don't exist today," he said. "And those that do will be transformed by technology."

Connors said he will miss the work. But after a 55-year career, he said it's time for the next generation of business leaders to innovate and lead the policy charges and projects that Maine will need.