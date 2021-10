MAINE, USA — Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau tested positive for COVID-19 and experiencing “minimal symptoms”, he said in a tweet Friday.

Despite his result, Fecteau said he got the Johnston & Johnson vaccine earlier this year and encourages eligible Mainers to get their COVID booster.



A spokesperson from Gov. Janet Mills’ office said the governor sends well wishes to Fecteau. Mills is feeling good after getting her COVID booster on Thursday, her office said.